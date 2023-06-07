MORROW — Clayton County Public Schools held its annual Hear Our Voices literary competition reception and award ceremony on Monday, May 22 at Morrow Middle School.
Created as an opportunity for students, families, teachers and principals to hear the winning written and spoken works crafted by CCPS students, the competition was open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade, and is designed to foster proficient speakers and writers by recognizing outstanding original student work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.