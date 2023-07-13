Hearing scheduled for woman accused in death of child

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 24 in Clayton County Magistrate Court for a woman was arrested in the death of her 10-year old child.
Brittany Nicole Parks, 34, of 1048 Flat Shoals Road, Apt. 1215, Atlanta, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.
She had a bond hearing on July 10 and it was denied.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, on July 6 at 11:21 p.m., officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital in reference to a person shot call.
Upon arrival, staff immediately told officers that the 10-year-old victim was deceased.
Officers learned that victim’s mother, Parks, and her boyfriend transported the victim to the hospital.
Detectives interviewed Parks and her boyfriend. Initially, she said she was unloading her handgun when it discharged. The bullet traveled through the wall into the victim’s room, striking the child.
As the interviews continued, both Parks and her boyfriend gave multiple accounts of the events leading up to the shooting.
Probable cause for Parks was developed based on all accounts of the incident given by both parties and she was arrested.
She was then transported to the Clayton County Jail.
