Hearing scheduled for woman accused in death of child

Brittany Nicole Parks

A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 24 in Clayton County Magistrate Court for a woman was arrested in the death of her 10-year old child.

Brittany Nicole Parks, 34, of 1048 Flat Shoals Road, Apt. 1215, Atlanta, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, second degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct.

