RIVERDALE — Hearts to Nourish Hope in Riverdale will continue to serve the community and keep its food pantry open while following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.
To accommodate the growing need, the nonprofit has adjusted its food pantry schedule. it will now be open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those visiting the pantry will stay in the vehicles while food is brought out.
“Our community is experiencing joblessness or reduced income and still have to practice social distancing and staying at least 6 feet away from each other,” said Deborah Anglin, co-founder of Hearts to Nourish Hope. “We’ve had to adapt what we do, by offering no-contact pickup for our community, to keep everyone safe.”
Hearts to Nourish Hope is a non-profit community organization “dedicated to advancing opportunities for youth and young adults ages 16-24.”
The food pantry is located at 640 Ga. Highway 138 in Riverdale at the rear of the building.
For more information, visit www.heartstonourishhope.org or call 770-997-4511.
