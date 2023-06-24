After a decline in health as a result of a stroke in the spring, former Morrow, Clayton State, Union Grove, and Strong Rock Christian coach A.C. McCullers died the morning of Tuesday, June 20 at the age of 76.
Visitation services were held Thursday, June 22 at Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors. Funeral services were held Friday, June 23 at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough and interment was at Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Gadsden, Ala.
"The accomplishments A.C. had in Georgia high school basketball are second to none," said Scott Terry, one of McCullers' assistants at Morrow.
Terry was McCullers' successor as girls basketball head coach at Morrow and later coached at Brookwood High School.
"His record, all of his honors, and hall of fame recognitions speak for themselves," Terry said. "The things his teams were able to accomplish are phenomenal. But for A.C. it was all about the relationships. We coaches are often gruff and push our players hard, but it brings us great joy when we see our players go on and accomplish great things in life. That is exactly who A.C. was — a wonderful person who took great joy in seeing the accomplishments of his players. The time I was able to spend on his staff were some of the most important and valuable to me as a coach. I learned so much from him and owe such a huge debt to him. He was a great mentor to me but more importantly he was a great friend."
McCullers was an educator for more than 56 years and a coach for 52 — most notably as the girls basketball head coach at Morrow High School. While there, his teams captured four state championships in five years (1989-91 and 1993) and was state runner-up twice. During one stretch from 1988-91, the Morrow girls won 91 straight games against Georgia opponents and was undefeated in 1991 with a 30-0 record.
One of his players from that era was Stephanie Lawrence Yelton, who went on to the University of North Carolina and went on to coach college basketball.
She said he was always trying to find ways to challenge his players and to make them better. She recalled the long, hard practices and the grueling summer schedules to become the best players they could be.
One of their mottoes was "Whatever it Takes." Practice hard, play hard, do the work to prepare — whatever it takes to be successful.
"That's one of the legacies that will be passed on — the 'whatever it takes' mentality," Yelton said.
But it wasn't just about doing whatever it takes to be a better basketball player but more importantly — to become a better person.
"It shows the impact that a coach can have on the women athletes that they coach, especially those of us with children," she said. "It’s passed down to our children. That’s something that impacts me personally and his legacy will live on for generations. It won’t just impact the athletes and students he coached but it will be passed down because we had that man in our lives.”
Dawn Smith played for McCullers from 1990 to 1993 and went on to play at Georgia Tech.
"He expected 110 percent effort every time you stepped on the court and nothing less and expected from every player," she said. "Every play was meant to be played as if it was the last play you were going to run. He instilled in us mental toughness and at the time I wasn't sure exactly what that meant but as an adult I do. Everything he was doing for us he wasn't preparing us for the games or practice it was for actual life."
Smith added that she learned so much from McCullers not only on the basketball coach but in life.
"If you want something bad enough you have to work at it," she said of the lessons she learned from McCullers. "Not only do you have to work at it you have to be consistent at what you are doing. Just simple practice at a particular thing is not good enough. Perfect practice is what you need to be better than the competition. What are you doing differently today than what the competition is doing?
Do what you say you are going to do. Always been prepared. He would have a 20-page game plan for us for the worst team in America ready for us to go over and over and over five days before the game. We knew their offenses and defenses better than the other team."
In addition to the state titles, his Morrow teams won 12 region championships, made 19 state tournament appearances, and went the state semifinals nine times.
In five years at North Whitfield, 26 at Morrow, three at Union Grove, and 12 at Strong Rock, McCullers amassed a high school record of 877-336. In 1997, he became the winningest girls basketball coach in Georgia.
He was named the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year 12 times, four times by the Atlanta Tip Off Club, twice by the NFICA, and once by the Chattanooga Times.
He served on the GACA Hall of Fame Selection Committee, was GHSA State Girls Basketball Chairman, was a member of the WBCA High School All-American Committee, and was floor marshal for basketball at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.
He not only was a successful high school girls basketball coach but also coached football, golf, and track.
As a women's college basketball coach, McCullers was at Clayton State from 1998 to 2004 with a record of 62-82. His most successful season there was 16-11 in 2002-03 — still third best in the program’s history.
"Laker Nation is saddened to learn of the passing of Coach A.C. McCullers," Clayton State Interim Athletic Director Mike Mead said. "He helped stabilize the women's basketball program during his five seasons at Clayton State. He and his staff brought a different approach to the game that was needed at the time. He contributed to the legacy of Clayton State women's basketball. Our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and former players."
Current Eagle's Landing Christian Academy girls basketball head coach and former McDonough girls basketball head coach and athletic director Greg Shook was an assistant for McCullers — both at Morrow and at Clayton State.
"I can recall the first year I worked with him at Morrow High School," Shook said. "We would have coaches from all over the state coming in and want to watch what he did that made our girls so successful. One day we were sitting down on the baseline and I ask him, 'what makes you such a good coach?' Without saying a word, he reached down and got that old green clipboard he carried and wrote the following words on a piece of paper — 'Coaching is Teach!' In those three simple words A.C. taught me what it took to be successful."
Shook also said that even though McCullers was highly successful and highly recognized by his peers, he never took credit. He always recognized his players and his assistants who helped him.
"One of my favorite sayings that A.C. used in high school and while we coached together at Clayton State was, 'Your talent is a gift from God to you but what you do with it is your gift back to Him!" Shook said. "I know that was how A.C. had to look at his own success. God gave him the gift to make an impact in the lives of those around him and his gift back to God was that he utilized his gift to the fullest extent. He was a competitor yet he was compassionate. Being on the bench with him for 16 years gave me the opportunity to learn a lot about basketball, yet, the most important lessons I learned had nothing to do with basketball, it taught me how to be a better person."
Throughout his career, he coached eight high school All-Americans and 62 players who won college scholarships.
Some of his players who went on to play college basketball were Yelton, Lori Burroughs (Indiana), Val Davis and Marianne Upton (Georgia State), Tania Martin and Melissa Edwards (Miami), Latrecia Drake and Mary Beth Lycett (Georgia), Smith (Georgia Tech), Shelli Novotny (Mississippi State/Georgia Tech), Felicia Bryant (Hampton), Jaye Barnes (Kentucky), and Nicia Puckett (Valdosta State/Clayton State), to name a few.
"The lives that he has touched and the impact that he had on mine could never be measured," Smith said. "I'll just keep utilizing the skills that he instilled in me and hopefully continue to make him proud each day.”
A few of his players who went into coaching included not only Yelton but Burroughs, Smith, Kaleena Coleman (who played for McCullers at Clayton State), and Mike McDonald (who played on the state championship Morrow football team in 1987).
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his wife and daughter," Coleman said. "I'm forever grateful for the opportunity he gave me to be here at Clayton State back in 2003. He touched many lives over his coaching career and I'm happy I was able to be one of them."
McDonald said while McCullers was more well-known as a basketball coach, he was just as good as a football coach.
When McDonald became Union Grove head football coach, his former coach and mentor became one of his assistant coaches, in addition to taking on the girls basketball head coach job.
"It was mind-boggling (when A.C. McCullers became an assistant football coach at Union Grove)," said McDonald, who is now the head football coach at Northgate High School in Coweta County. "I was really young and to get a guy like Coach McCullers and his experience, it legitimized me a little bit...The biggest thing I learned from Coach was patience. I was a young coach and wanted everything to happen now, now, now. He was a sounding board and told me that things take time. Have patience and trust the process. If you believe in what you’re doing, do it, trust the process, and good things will happen."
Scott Mason was Union Grove athletic director when McCullers came aboard.
Union Grove had only been open a few years and McCullers provided direction and knowledge to the coaching staff and helped build a strong foundation school-wide, Mason said.
"Coach McCullers was a true treasure for all of us," he said. "How often does someone get to work with, associate with, and be friends with someone that was four-time State Coach of the Year, as well as National Coach of the Year? I consider coach a great friend and his passing is a loss that will be difficult to fill."
Tommy Webb first coached against McCullers when Webb was a football coach at Riverdale but they became colleagues years later at Strong Rock, where Webb served as athletic director and head football coach.
“I coached against him and coached with him," Webb said. "I respected him as an opponent and I respected him as a teammate. He was a good coach. His teams were well-coached — he was a leader and very demanding. Strong Rock had a reception to celebrate his 50 years of coaching (in 2018). It was nice to see all those players return and there was a lot of love there. He became a good friend during my 12 years at Strong Rock. A good teacher, good football coach, and good basketball coach. He respected all three and was good at all three."
Strong Rock Christian School CEO Paul McCracken said McCullers was a beloved member of the faculty since the school opened in 2007.
"A.C. impacted countless lives on the court, in the classroom, and around the halls at Strong Rock," McCracken said. "Many of the lessons and qualities that he taught had little to do with athletics and academics, and much to do with life and character. A.C. will be greatly missed, but he leaves a profound legacy through the generations of students and colleagues that he impacted during his 55 years of teaching."
Former Morrow boys basketball head coach James Livingston worked alongside McCullers for several years and he described him as the "epitome of an educator, coach, and mentor all in one."
"When in his presence, his wisdom would astound you, his coaching acumen would bedazzle you, and his personal advice would comfort you," Livingston said. "Most people thought of Coach McCullers simply as a 'Coach,' but he was so much more than that; he was a great human being. He lived his faith and walked his walk with grace, strength, and integrity. This was the reason why I sat with him on the school bus whenever we traveled together to football or basketball games — because he made me a better human being."
Former Lovejoy athletic director and head football coach and former Jonesboro football coach Al Hughes said McCullers was not only a competitor but an inspiration.
"(McCullers was) a tremendous positive influence and a role model that helped mold my career," Hughes said. "I was always impressed by A.C’s ability to be both a successful girls basketball coach and a successful offensive line coach. With all his undertakings he knew how to organize and execute a plan. He always had a way of making the main thing the main thing! He never turned me down when I had questions about how he organized and executed his plan. He had a process and he knew how to follow the process. He was a loved coach by his players and a respected coach by the competition. He will be missed."
McCullers was a Hokes Bluff, Ala. native and received a football scholarship to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
He went on to earn his master's degree at UTC in education and administration.
"A lot of people didn’t realize that A.C. taught anatomy and physiology," Shook said. "He started as a pre-med major in college and was very intelligent. He applied those principles of academia to the court."
As a basketball player at Henry County High School, Curt Miller didn't play for McCullers but he learned plenty from watching his games.
"He coached in the same era as my dad (Chuck Miller) and the southside of Atlanta was lucky to have both of them lead student-athletes and contribute to their communities like they did," said Miller, who is now the athletic director and assistant principal at Oconee County. "I remember going and watching one of his teams win state at Georgia Tech as well as play during the regular season. They were fundamentally sound and played so hard."
(For more photos and more coverage, visit the Henry Herald website at henryherald.com.)
