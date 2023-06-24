After a decline in health as a result of a stroke in the spring, former Morrow, Clayton State, Union Grove, and Strong Rock Christian coach A.C. McCullers died the morning of Tuesday, June 20 at the age of 76.

Visitation services were held Thursday, June 22 at Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors. Funeral services were held Friday, June 23 at Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough and interment was at Rainbow Memorial Gardens in Gadsden, Ala.

