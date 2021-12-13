RIVERDALE — Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin has teamed up with the MTS Sickle Cell Foundation to host the 5th Annual Holiday Breakfast Dec. 18.
The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to Sickle Cell Disease, a genetic blood disorder that affects approximately 100,000 Americans.
“This disease is affecting so many in our community including my personal family,” Franklin said. “I am happy to support the work that MTS Sickle Cell Foundation does to impact all people living with this painful disease, not just those here in Clayton County.”
According to coordinators, the event will give families an opportunity to meet Santa, enjoy a meal together and receive Christmas gifts.
“The foundation’s holiday breakfast has become an important annual event to bring much needed support to the sickle cell community and I am very grateful for the support of our partners, volunteers, family and friends who make this possible every year, said MTS Sickle Cell Foundation Fonder Mapillar Dahn.
The breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale, and is open to families affected by SCD. To RSVP, visit www.mythreesicklers.org/holiday-breakfast.
