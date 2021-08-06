JONESBORO — A home-cooked meal is the universal love language we all speak, along with helping others in times of need.

When the pandemic began closing down much of the country last year, Rhiannon Menn of Hawaii was looking for a way to give; to do something for her neighbors to ease their burdens.

She found that in the form of a home-cooked lasagna.

Menn began offering meals to her neighbors, and the idea took off. The movement has spread to all 50 states and to Clayton and Henry counties.

Alpharetta resident Lynn Hirsch is Georgia’s outreach leader.

She got involved when she learned the positive impact a meal could have on her neighbors while helping herself.

“We were isolated because of the pandemic, and I was feeling pretty depressed,” Hirsch said. “I saw a segment on television and decided it was something I could do.”

How It Works

Residents can request a meal via the Lasagna Love website. Volunteer cooks in the area, known as chefs, prepare the meal and deliver it. The food is left on the porch to minimize contact.

Hirsch said as needs have grown and more requests are flowing in from around Clayton and Henry counties, they’re looking for chefs who would like to be part of the movement on the southside.

Meals Evolve

It started out as just lasagna, but Hirsch said they’ve branched out to give families and chefs the ability to make and enjoy hearty casseroles.

She said it’s due in part to the cost of supplies to make a lasagna.

“We’re flexible, and anything we can do to help put a meal on the table of a family, we’re willing to try,” Hirsch said.

Chefs

Chefs can sign up to cook as many meals as they would like during the month. Chefs are responsible for covering the cost of the meals as well as delivery. It’s their choice as to how far they’re willing to travel for delivery.

Hirsch said they have volunteers who choose to cook a few times per month.

“Flexibility is the key for us,” Hirsch said. “Our chefs choose what they can do.”

Family Activity

The meals, Hirsch said, are often as fulfilling for chefs as they are for the families who will receive them.

“It’s a great family project,” she said. “Moms and dads and work together in the kitchen with their kids to cook a meal.”

How to Become a Chef and Make a Request

Volunteers who wish to donate their cooking skills can sign up at www.lasagnalove.org/volunteer/. Chefs will then be matched to families in the area and coordinate with them when to drop off a meal.

Families can request a meal at www.lasagnalove.org/request/ and get in contact with a local chef in their community and receive a meal via contactless delivery.

A Good Feeling

“I’m really proud to be part of this program,” Hirsch said. “There are people who need some help for whatever reason, and there’s no judgment here. People really want to spread the kindness, and I really feel like we can do that.”

The Lasagna Love movement delivers 3,500 meals a week nationwide. In Georgia volunteers provide approximately 600 meals a month with the help of 600 volunteers.

To learn more, volunteer or make a request, visit www.lasagnalove.org.