Homecoming celebration planned for CCPD officer who was shot in the line of duy

Demika Lloyd

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is inviting the community to welcome an officer who was shot in the line of duty back home Friday.

The homecoming celebration for Officer Demika Lloyd is scheduled Friday at 3:45 p.m. at CCPD Headquarters,  7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.