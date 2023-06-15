Homecoming celebration planned for CCPD officer who was shot in the line of duy

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department is inviting the community to welcome an officer who was shot in the line of duty back home Friday.
The homecoming celebration for Officer Demika Lloyd is scheduled Friday at 3:45 p.m. at CCPD Headquarters, 7911 N. McDonough St., Jonesboro.
"Please line the streets and the front lawn with signs and posters welcoming Officer Demika Lloyd back home," a statement from the CCPD read. "She will not be exiting the car, but she would love to receive a warm welcome from the citizens she served."
Lloyd was shot in the line of duty Jonesboro on July 22, 2022.
At the time of the shooting, Lloyd had been with the department for one-and-a-half years, working the night shift and morning watch.
