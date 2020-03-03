Honorary Clayton County Police Officer Juvell Harris, 8, laid to rest with honors

RIVERDALE — Honorary Officer Juvell Harris, 8, was laid to rest following a two-hour tribute and police honor guard Feb. 29 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Riverdale. Juvell died after struggling with DIPG, or diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a type of cancer that attacks the brain stem.
A large contingent of Clayton County Police Department officers and Clayton County Sheriff’s Department deputies turned out in full dress uniform and white gloves. Police Chief Kevin Roberts and command staff, along with Sheriff Victor Hill, showed up to pay their respects to the little cop who had taken Clayton County’s heart into custody.
Classmates from Juvell’s school showed up, clutching flowers and parents’ hands, to pay their respects. A Clayton County Sheriff’s Office deputy stood alongside Juvell’s open coffin before the service began. Photos from family members and from his visit to the Clayton County Police Department were projected on a large screen over the pulpit. A collection to help the family was taken up and mourners took turns sharing their memories of Juvell.
During the service, his teacher confirmed what his father had said the night before: “He really thought he was a cop.” She said that, once when she left the room and the students were cutting up, a very serious Officer Harris reported that he had had trouble getting them under control, adding, “Don’t they know who I am?!”
Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts told the crowd, “I only had the opportunity to share a day with Juvell... and in that short time, he made it very clear to me that he had a purpose. He wanted to be a police officer. Not only did he want to be a police officer, he knew he wanted to do narcotics... and also gangs. The passion that he expressed on that short ride to the Police Department was not only overwhelming, but it was refreshing. And if you look at that video... you touched us. I just have to say, thank you for allowing us to share a moment with Juvell. I believe it did more for us than it did for you.”
Roberts continued, “And in that, the Clayton County Police Department is a family. So when Juvell became a police officer, he’s a member of our family, and so are you. So if I can get sworn personnel over here to my right to stand up. All these folks that just stood up, those are your family members. And we support you. We know your heart’s in heaven, but we are here to help both of you. God bless you.”
Officers and an honor guard lined the sidewalk in front of the church and carried out Juvell’s small white coffin to a black-draped bier. There, his father released a white dove before officers placed Juvell’s coffin in a hearse from Willie Watkins Funeral Home as his large family, dressed in yellow and black, watched. A long line of police and sheriff’s cruisers escorted Juvell on his final journey.
In a Facebook post, Juvell’s mother thanked everyone for their support: “I truly would like to thank everyone that came out and supported me and my family because yesterday was the hardest, one of the hardest days of my life ...” she wrote.
Burial was private.
