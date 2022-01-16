Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts to 60 mph possible at elevations above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid being outside in forested areas. Falling trees and tree limbs can lead to serious injury. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&