CLAYTON COUNTY — House and Senate Democratic incumbents held on to their seats in the Primary Election on May 24 with a few set to face Republican challengers in the November General Election.
• Republican Thomas “Tommy” Smith will face incumbent Democrat Valencia M. Seay for the State Senate District 34 seat in the November election District 34 covers Clayton and Fayette counties.
• Incumbent Senator Gail Davenport won the District 44 race against fellow Democrat Robert Flournoy Jr.
Davenport earned the most votes in both Clayton and DeKalb counties with 88.11% of the 24,708 ballots cast.
• State House District 75 incumbent Rep. Mike Glanton easily beat challenger Herman Drew Andrews with 70.97% of the vote.
District 75 represents Clayton County.
Glanton will face Republican Della Ashley in November.
• District 76 incumbent Rep. Sandra Givens Scott (D) ran unopposed. The district covers Clayton County.
• Democrat incumbent Rep. Rhonda Burnough also ran unopposed for the District 77 seat. The district represent Clayton County only.
• Incumbent Rep. Demetrius Douglas (D) beat Democratic challenger Attania Jean-Funny in both counties in House District 78 — Clayton and Henry.
Douglas will hold onto the seat as there are no Republican challengers.
• State House District 79 incumbent Democrat Rep. Yasmin Neal ran unopposed. She, too, will remain in her seat with no Republican opposition in November.
• Incumbent Democrat District 116 State House Rep. El-Mahdi Holly will face Republican candidate Bruce Bennington in the November election. District 116 covers both Clayton and Henry counties.
