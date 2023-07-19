Housing conference scheduled July 22

JONESBORO — A housing conference is planned Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at Clayton County Public School’s Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro.
Clayton County Chief Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill will discuss the ABCs of Magistrate Court while Atlanta Legal Aid will also be available.
