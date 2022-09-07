Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.

The shorts matched the description of what Fletcher was last seen wearing when her husband reported her missing Friday after she didn't return home from an early morning jog.

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Anne Clifford, Jamiel Lynch, Chuck Johnston, Tina Burnside, Hannah Sarisohn, Jason Hanna and Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.

