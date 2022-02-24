Russian troops have crossed into Ukraine and bombardments are taking place in several cities. These attacks have sent people fleeing for safety.
Concerns grow for civilians and families as a larger humanitarian crisis could unfold. Organizations around the world are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help those in need with shelter, food, water and additional aid.
You can find out how to help here or by clicking on the button below.
The-CNN-Wire
