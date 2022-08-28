As Howard University students returned to campus on Monday for the start of the fall semester, the university received two bomb threats just months after the school and other historically Black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes because of similar threats.

Early Friday morning, two on-campus residence halls that can house over 1,800 students, East and West Towers, were evacuated following an anonymous bomb threat at the Washington, DC, school. Students could be seen gathered in various locations near and around campus in their pajamas as they waited for an all-clear to return to their dorms.

