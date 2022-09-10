Hundreds of sea turtles are stranding on a Texas beach. Officials don't know why

Hundreds of emaciated loggerhead sea turtles have washed up on Texas beaches, a significant increase from last year.

 Donna Shaver/NPS/National Park Service

Officials are baffled after hundreds of loggerhead sea turtles have become stranded on Texas beaches.

A record-high total of 282 loggerheads have appeared in Texas between April 1 and August 19, according to a news release from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which is more than double the total strandings in any year from 2012 to 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.