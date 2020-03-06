JONESBORO—The first of two suspects identified in a large "drifting" party in the I-285 tunnel that shut down traffic last weekend is under arrest.
Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies say they apprehended Isadore Harvey, 21, in Dekalb County after he refused to open the door and they kicked it down.
Earlier Friday, the Clayton County Police Department said its detectives had identified Harvey and Zachary Lewis, 20, as two suspects who took part in the donut-making flash mob that commandeered the interstate early on March 1.
CCPD said Harvey was driving a black Camaro and Lewis was driving a burgundy Dodge Charger with blue underglow lights. "Both drivers' vehicles can be seen doing donuts in the video scenes in the I-285 westbound tunnel, underneath the Airport runway."
Videos of the incident had been circulating on social media. A similar shutdown took place recently at the Varsity Drive-In on North Avenue and Spring Street in downtown Atlanta. Some participants stand around and shoot cellphone video while others drift dangerously close to them.
Hill said, "I hope this sends a message to everyone involved in this stunt that if you come back to Clayton County, we are going to pick off one or two of you every time."
Harvey had not been booked into the Clayton County Jail as of press time. A LinkedIn page shows an Isadore Harvey works as an automotive technician for Walmart in metro Atlanta.
