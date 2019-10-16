FOREST PARK—I-75 South is open again just past I-675 and Georgia Hwy. 138 in Henry County after a big rig flipped this morning. GDOT said one truck and one bus were involved. The scene cleared around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tags
Robin Kemp
Crime and Safety Reporter
