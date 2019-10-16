Avoid I-75 South near I-675 this morning due to flipped truck

Traffic near I-75 South and I-675in Henry County is blocked this morning due to a flipped big rig.

 Robin Kemp

FOREST PARK—I-75 South is open again just past I-675 and Georgia Hwy. 138 in Henry County after a big rig flipped  this morning. GDOT said one truck and one bus were involved. The scene cleared around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Stay Informed