Ice that took roughly 2,000 years to form on Mt. Everest has melted in around 25

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, North Fulton and South Fulton. In northwest Georgia, Carroll. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether and Troup. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of heavy rainfall will move across portions of north Georgia and west central Georgia today into Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are expected on near saturated grounds and urban areas. Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams will be possible. - weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&