Illinois authorities arrested a man who is suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy and going on a crime spree

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 571 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 AM EST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 45 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BUTTS JASPER JONES MONROE PUTNAM IN EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA GREENE IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT HALL HENRY LUMPKIN MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE UNION WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA BANKS CLARKE JACKSON MADISON OCONEE OGLETHORPE TOWNS WHITE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA COWETA HEARD LAMAR MERIWETHER PIKE SPALDING TROUP THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BLAIRSVILLE, BREMEN, CARROLLTON, CEDARTOWN, CLEVELAND, COMER, COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORD, CUMMING, DAHLONEGA, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, EATONTON, FORSYTH, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRAY, GREENSBORO, GRIFFIN, HIAWASSEE, HOMER, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, RIVERDALE, STOCKBRIDGE, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.