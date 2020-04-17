JONESBORO — Big changes are coming to Clayton County’s International Park.
On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners released the park’s master plan. Renovations are expected to be completed next year with the park opening by summer 2021.
The park’s improvements include:
• New water park with pools, splash pad, lazy river, wave runner and kiddie pool
• Sky walk adventure climbing
• Boardwalk
• Food truck area
• Dog park
• Party deck
• Pavilions and cabanas overlooking the water park and new water feature with fountains
• Playground with new equipment
• Walking and biking trails
The project is funded by the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax.
Also at International Park, construction continues on the new District 4 Recreation Center and Parks and Recreation administration building. The $11 million, 32,000-square-foot facility will feature a zero-depth entry salt water pool, cardio and resistance training exercise equipment, a multi-purpose room, rock climbing wall, play areas and indoor cafe. The project is being funded with monies from the 2004 SPLOST. The new center was originally scheduled to open in April. It's unclear what the new projected date is.
For more information about Clayton County’s SPLOST projects, visit www.claytonsplost.com.
