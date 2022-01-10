JONESBORO — Students, teachers and staff in Clayton County Public Schools returned to in-person instruction Monday. Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley made the announcement via a YouTube live session on Friday, saying that masks are required in all facilities and that all employees will be required to be tested. Those who refuse will be considered to have a positive test result, he said.
Beasley said the decision regarding in-person learning and testing of employees will be revisited on a weekly basis and changed based on the most recent data. He said as of Friday Clayton County’s positive case rate was improving.
“I want to remind everyone that we continue to be in the middle of a pandemic, and we are responding to the pandemic in a way that is consistent and responsible,” said Beasley.
Beasley said the school system’s objective in making these decisions is to “ensure continuity in learning and instruction and to support students and families.”
In addition, the school system announced that free COVID testing and vaccinations will resume Jan. 18 through collaboration with Clayton County Fire, Clayton County Calling the Shots and Community Organized Relief Efforts. The vaccine will be available for CCPS students during the school day for students 12-17 with parental consent and after school on Fridays at specific sites for students ages 5-11 with parental consent. Students who are 18 years of age and older may self consent to receive the vaccine.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the school district will provide free at-home COVID test kits available for pickup at Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, through a partnership with the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.
Beasley encouraged parents and students to be cooperative and patient as in-person instruction resumes.
“Please work with your principals and your teachers,” he said. “This is not the time to be combative; this is not the time to be disrespectful. Remember, we are all in this together.”
Beasley also offered some words of encouragement as the pandemic lingers on, saying that he believes there is an underlying purpose.
“I want all of you to know that there is a lesson in this pandemic,” he said. “Be patient, find your peace, find your joy, and remain flexible.”
