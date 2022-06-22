JONESBORO — Clayton County officials are hosting an in-person meeting Saturday to help residents complete applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Employees from the Office of Performance Management and the Georgia Micro Enterprise Network will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Spivey Recreation Center, 2300 Walt Stephens Road in Jonesboro.
Additionally, members of from Magistrate Court, Georgia Power, water authority, housing authority, The Clayton Center and Africa’s Children Fund will also be onsite to assist residents.
“Our goal is to help our residents remain sheltered,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and neither are the hardships many of our residents continue to endure as a result of it. We are grateful for our Clayton connected community, the resources and partnerships that allow us the ability to support our residents in their time of need.”
ERAP payments are made directly to landlords for eligible Clayton County residents. Applicants who are not eligible for the program receive notifications that explain why they are disqualified.
For more information about the ERAP, call (770) 347-0212.
