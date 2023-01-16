011823_CND_Audit.jpg

David Roberts provides the community and Board of Commissioners with an update on an audit studying county travel expenses and training payments.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — An audit of Clayton County government officials’ travel spending, training and payments to higher learning institutions from July 2018 to July 2022 is underway.

The audit’s scope also includes policies and procedures related to training and travel.

Tags

More News