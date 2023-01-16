JONESBORO — An audit of Clayton County government officials’ travel spending, training and payments to higher learning institutions from July 2018 to July 2022 is underway.
The audit’s scope also includes policies and procedures related to training and travel.
David Roberts, partner with Mauldin & Jenkins, provided a status update to the community and Board of Commission Jan. 11.
Information being studied includes travel dates and purpose, trip documentation and claim dates. The audit is also considering the amount spent as compared to the General Services Administration per diem rates on lodging and meals.
According to Roberts, common themes found so far are inconsistent documentation and inconsistent prior approvals.
The audit is broken into two segments. The first is looking at the spending of commissioners, chief financial officer, chief operating officer, staff attorney and 25 department heads. Transactions signed off by the CFO, COO and Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner between Jan. 1, 2017 and July 31, 2022 will also be studied.
Roberts said a detailed report pertaining to the first portion of the audit will be submitted to the county by mid-February. He said it will dive into all categories considered as well as recommendations.
The second part, which will look at all remaining county employees, will begin in mid-February following the completion of part one.
The audit was approved by the board in September 2022 after a preliminary audit performed in July 2022 found improper authorization was given to make payments to a college for training.