JONESBORO — Municipal elections were held Tuesday throughout Clayton County.

The following are the results of the elections.

Jonesboro

It appears incumbents for the city council race will hold on to the three at-large seats in Jonesboro.

Pat Sebo was the top vote getter with 140 votes for the three at-large seats up for grabs. Bobby Lester earned 139 votes, followed by Billy Powell with 128.

Alfred Dixon earned 105 votes and Cameron Dixon 81.

Morrow

Running unopposed, incumbent Dorothy Dean will remain as Post 1 city council representative.

Incumbent Renee S. Knight won the city council post 3 seat with 296 votes or 51.12% of the votes. Her challenger, Hue Nguyen picked up 283 votes or 48.88%.

A total of 584 residents cast a ballot of the 3,323 registered voters in the city of Morrow.

Riverdale

Incumbent Mary Granison will remain city council ward 1 representative as there were no challengers for the seat.

Council seat ward 3 incumbent Wanda Wallace has kept her seat with 149 votes. Irish Jessie picked up 58 votes and Claude Tate earned 20 votes.

Forest Park

Mayor Angelyne Butler appeared to hold on to her seat as mayor with 317 of votes. Delores Gunn received 288 votes while Thomas Smith earned 312.

City Council Seat Ward 1 incumbent Kimberly James won with 113 votes and Trudy Smith earned 53.

Incumbent Ward 2 City Council candidate Dabouze Antoine narrowly beat his challenger with 132 votes. Cliff Pellegrine earned 129.

College Park

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, the city of College Park had not published results of the election on the city’s website.

All results are unofficial until certified by the Georgia Secretary of State's office.