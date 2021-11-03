RIVERDALE — A man wanted for an assault capture on Instagram Live on Oct. 31 has turned himself in.

Clayton County police announced Wednesday morning Javen Hill is in custody at the Clayton County jail.

Hill was one of six people who allegedly participated in assault on Heather Circle in Riverdale.

Four people were arrested at the scene while Hill and Daniellie Moose fled the scene.

Tunisia Blyther, Courtney Fisher, Kayla Smith and Quntavious Grover were charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and making terroristic threats and acts.

Clayton County police are currently looking for Moose. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.