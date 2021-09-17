JONESBORO — Are you brave enough to find out what goes bump in the night or listen as the dead speak? Stately Oaks is offering you a chance to find out.

In celebration of National Ghost Hunting Day on Sept. 25, Stately Oaks is participating in an international ghost hunt and fundraiser for historical sites across the world. For 24 hours paranormal investigators from around the globe will work in unison to lift the veil in hopes of seeing or hearing what’s on the other side.

Investigators from the Georgia Ghost Society and Seekers of Spirits will gather at the 1839 antebellum home where they’ll explore for paranormal activity; and they’re inviting residents to join in on the search.

The event is ticketed and all monies raised will go to Stately Oaks for maintenance of the home.

Two tiers are available.

• $12 ticket

Guests get a meet and greet with investigators at the Bethel Schoolhouse and includes a discussion on methods of investigation and signs of paranormal activity followed by a walk-through of the grounds with an investigator.

• $25 ticket

Everything the $12 ticket offers as well as participating in the active investigation inside Stately Oaks.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at Stately Oaks, 100 Carriage Lane in Jonesboro. The ghost hunt is for adults 18 and over only. Tickets can be purchased at www.georgiaghostsociety.org/events.

Beverly Lester, Historical Jonesboro president, said while the home has been previously investigated, it’s the first time residents will get to experience, possibly first hand, what many have heard and felt in the historic house.

“It’s going to be an interesting evening at Stately Oaks,” Lester said. “We may get some answers to the things people have wondered about over the years.”

The investigations from around the world, including Stately Oaks, will be live streamed on the National Ghost Hunting Day website.

For more information about the day or watch, visit www.nationalghosthuntingday.com.