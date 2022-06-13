JONESBORO — Students attending The Front Porch Players’ Teen Musical Theater camp are bringing “Into the Woods” to the stage starting Friday.
The story brings together the plots of several fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm and explores the consequences of each characters’ wishes.
The Front Porch Players and camp founder Karen Ferrell-White said taking on such a production in two weeks sounds almost impossible, but she said that selecting a cast and supplying scripts before the start of camp has helped make such a large show successful.
She said when she started the camp last summer, students were excited at the idea of participating in a “full blown musical.”
“We have bitten off a huge bite with Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” she said. “We’re all very excited to open the show.”
The show features 18 campers portraying a number of fairy tale characters such as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel.
Shows will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, 1842 Lake Jodeco Road in Jonesboro.
Showtimes are June 17 and June 18 at 7:30 p.m. and June 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Proceeds will go to fund the 2023 summer camp.
To purchase tickets, visit www.thefrontporchplayers.com/tickets or call 770-897-1404. Tickets will also be sold at the door 45 minutes before each show begins.
Ferrell-White said attending will not only support future camps but will encourage students to continue working hard in future shows.
“Come see a wonderful show and support our teens in this huge undertaking,” she said.
