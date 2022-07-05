JONESBORO — A resolution approved on June 21 by the Board of Commissioners to investigate payments made to Vanderbilt University by former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins has been amended.
The original resolution appointed county auditor Mauldin & Jenkins to recommend an independent accounting firm to investigate and or perform a financial audit of the payments.
The change now tasks the county’s Internal Audit Department to identify and recommend accounting firms to the BOC.
The amendment was approved unanimously during the board’s June 28 special called meeting.
Original resolution
The original resolution was approved on June 21 in a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Alieka Anderson, Gail Hambrick and Felicia Franklin in favor.
Chairman Jeff Turner and Commissioner DeMont Davis voted against the measure.
The resolution came two weeks after the BOC voted not to renew Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins contract and to fire her effective immediately.
The June 7 vote was the same with Anderson, Hambrick and Franklin in favor and Turner and Davis against.
“I’m still wondering what justifications there were to not renew the contract,” Davis said. “I received no email, phone call nor did we have a discussion about her lack of job performance in executive session.”
During the June 7 meeting the three commissioners who voted in favor did not provide a reason for the move. In an email, Franklin later said she would not comment on a personnel matter.
Anderson, who made the motions to not renew and fire, said on June 21 the payments were brought to her attention and raised questions.
“We have some questions whether there were funds used inappropriately, and we want to make sure the taxpayers money is being used in the proper way,” she said.
