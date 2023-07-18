JONESBORO — According to a Nixle alert sent out by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on July 18, a jail nurse was arrested July 17 trying to give contraband to inmates.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Geraldine Layura Moore, 36, of 6901 Oak Valley Drive, Douglasville, is charged with Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act and crossing guard line-drugs, guns, or alcohol.
She had a first appearance hearing July 18 in Clayton County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $5,000, according to court records. She has a preliminary hearing Aug. 7 in Magistrate Court.
On July 17, Moor attempted to entered the secured guard line with a plastic bag of contraband, the CCSO said.
She placed the bag in the trash, frequently cleaned by inmates, and walked away from it.
Investigators immediately intercepted the contraband, along with two cell phones.
During the investigation and the arrest, Moore was found in possession of 21 Percocet pills wrapped in tissue.
Moore and all of her possessions and belongings had a very strong odor of marijuana, the CCSO said.
A walk-around search, conducted by a narcotics canine, made positive alerts to Moore's vehicle. After a warrant was obtained on the vehicle, more drugs and firearms were found.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said more charges and terminations are forthcoming for additional employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.