Jailhouse conversation on stolen firefighters' guns, juvenile suspect

JONESBORO—Here is an excerpt from a Forest Park Police Department report. The transcripts from their Securus call detail two conversations between firehouse break-in suspect Melchisedec McCloskey and his girlfriend Kyndle Hughes. Hughes later filed a handwritten "statement of truth" with the court, stating that McCloskey was not the person she had spoken with and that law enforcement officer and investigators had not questioned her nor had any court subpoenaed her on this point.
"Lil J" refers to Jason Howard, 17, who was pulled over by a Clayton County Police officer shortly before the gun in his possession was reported stolen from Fire Station One about 40 minutes later.. Court records indicate Howard had a Glock 43, ammunition and a magazine, as well as crack cocaine.
According to the police report, McCloskey said, "We had a f__ked up night last night. We was going crazy. We strike for like five pistol(s). We was just about to take it in. We got a dually truck and everything. Lil J (Jason Howard) was doing too much, he f__ked around. We turned on Holiday Boulevard, he speeding in front of me in the Honda. I jumped in front of him, trying to tell him to slow down because we good. Lil J got caught with one of the strap(s), some dope and the box. They charged him with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen vehicle. We had a legit car that had not been reported stolen yet. I told him to slow down. I jumped in front of him on Ash Street and what he do? Fly right back around me. It ain’t time to be racing. We got five pistols in the car, he trippin'. But one was in his car, he had one Glock on him, dope and everything."
Hughes called McCloskey back. "When I get home, you can get rid of all them other straps because I will be clear and I can get my own." McCloskey replied, "We keep them. We got some s__t from Italy. We got a .45 from Italy and the other Lil J got a got damn Glock 9. We got a .22, a little country ass gun."
Fire Chief Eddie Buckholts said this and other incidents prompted Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services leaders to devise a policy for locking up unloaded guns inside firehouses. Since then, break-ins dropped significantly, with two reported to police in late 2017 and none since then.
