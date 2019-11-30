FOREST PARK—Clayton County Sheriff's Department has named Jalen Leverette, 22, as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Forest Park on Thanksgiving Day.
According to CCSO, Leverette "went to a residence in the city of Forest Park and began arguing with a man," Jason Martin, 20. "Moments later, Leverette pulled out a handgun and shot the man in his neck, causing his death."
Forest Park Police have said that the suspect may have been driving a black sedan the night of the shooting.
Leverette is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, CCSO says you should call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information as to Leverette's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Sheriff's Department at (770) 477-4479 or text the letters TIP CCSOGA to 888777. You also can submit an anonymous tip online at https://local.nixle.com/alert/7676007/.