RIVERDALE — Janine Pettiford, MD, board-certified surgical breast oncologist, and The Breast Health Clinic team are seeing patients at The Women’s Center at Spivey Station, 7823 Spivey Station, Suite 205 in Jonesboro, Monday through Friday beginning Nov. 3.
The Breast Health Clinic is dedicated to the surgical treatment of cancer with focus on breast cancer management for patients in the southern crescent community and beyond. At the Jonesboro office, her patients will continue to have the convenience of onsite 3D mammograms, ultrasounds, stereotactic biopsies and ultrasound-guided biopsies. The practice is led by Pettiford’s philosophy to manage diagnosis workup effectively and expeditiously; and when a hospital procedure is required, to take the least invasive, most efficacious surgical approach.
￼
Pettiford specializes in benign and malignant breast diseases. Understanding the life-changing events patients face, she guides them through every step of their journey. She graduated with honors from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; and completed her General Surgery Residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Pettiford completed her Surgical Breast Oncology Fellowship at Texas Tech University Health Sciences, Amarillo, Texas. In addition, she completed two Fellowships at Children’s Mercy Hospitals and Clinics, Kansas City, Mo., – in Trauma Critical Care and in Research. She is a Member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society of Breast Surgeons.
The Breast Health Clinic is a Southern Regional Physician Management Group practice. Appointments for Pettiford can be made by calling 770-461-1337.
Additional information can be viewed at: www.southernregional.org.
