Jaquann Sheridan tops Clayton County Most Wanted List

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has placed Jaquann Sheridan atop its Most Wanted fugitives list.
According to CCSO, a deputy encountered three men loitering in a gas station parking lot Feb. 17, then tried to detain one wanted on a probation violation. Sheridan allegedly attacked the deputy to try and prevent the other suspect's arrest. The first suspect was arrested but Sheridan fled.
Sheridan now is wanted on obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers and VGCSA marijuana possession under one ounce.
Sheridan is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of a scream mask on his left arm.
Sheridan is considered dangerous. If you see him, CCSO says you should dial 911 immediately.
Anyone with information as to Sheridan's whereabouts is asked to call the Fugitive Squad at (770) 477-4479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.