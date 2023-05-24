Jazmine Botello wins 2023 Mayoral Scholarship

Lovejoy High senior Jazmine Botello recently received the 2023 Mayoral Scholarship from Lovejoy Major Bobby Cartwright. Botello has a 4.0 GPA, is a student-athlete, an office aide, BETA Club member, a H.O.S.A. member, and a Girls of High Standards member, among other activities.
