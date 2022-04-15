REX — Clayton County Building and Maintenance along with Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson are hosting a Career Connections Job Fair on April 22.
The event will be held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On-site interviewing and hiring will be held in several career fields including:
• HVAC
• Plumbers
• Mechanics
• Architects
• Engineers
• Carpenters
• Electricians
• Heavy equipment operators
For more information, visit www.claytoncountyga.gov.
