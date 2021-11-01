JONESBORO — A Fall Festival Job Fair featuring hospitality, retail and restaurant industries is planned for Nov. 9 in Jonesboro.

The fair, hosted by the City of Jonesboro and the Development Authority of Clayton County, will be held at the Broad Street Green, 108 Broad St. in Jonesboro from noon to 4 p.m.

To register, visit www.fallfestivaljobfair.eventbrite.com.