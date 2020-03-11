Jonesboro cancels St. Patrick's Day parade due to COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO—St. Patrick's Day revelers in Clayton County are out of luck this year.
The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday that it has cancelled the St. Patrick's Day Parade slated for March 17 "based upon what is currently known about the transmission and severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)."
The city made the decision to cancel out of an abundance of caution, said City Manager Ricky Clark.
"This is a difficult decision, as we know many of you have been looking forward to this annual event," Clark wrote in a memo announcing the cancellation. "However, our top priority remains with the health and well-being of all those involved with the event."
As of Wednesday, there had been no reports of confirmed cases in Jonesboro, Clark said, but "we are urging everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials."
For the latest on how you can help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/index.html .
