JONESBORO — Despite the frigid temperatures Monday afternoon, hundreds lined Jonesboro's Main Street to celebrate the birth of Martin Luther King Jr.
The nearly two-hour parade featured high school marching bands, dancers, baton twirlers, church groups and local officials.
Children collected candy while dancing to the numerous bands and waving to members of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services.
Preachers spoke from floats reminding parade-goers to remember and practice King's words.
