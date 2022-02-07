JONESBORO — City and county leaders came together Friday afternoon to celebrate the official ground breaking of the new Hearthside Jonesboro senior living development.
The four-story complex located parallel to Main Street features one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors ages 55 and older. A number of amenities are planned for the site including a community room, bistro, fitness center, community garden and resident wellness services. It’s slated to open in the second half of 2023, with leasing beginning in the summer of 2023.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark called the groundbreaking an exciting day in the history of the city.
“To say we are excited about this moment is an understatement,” Clark said. “This is the first senior housing for our community and it represents the future of senior living — prioritizing health and wellness and creating an environment where people thrive as they age.”
Jonesboro Mayor Pro-Team Tracy Messick said the city has worked hard on the project and is looking forward to “continuing to grow to meet the needs of all our residents.”
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Turner noted that two population groups always need taken care of — young kids and seniors.
“Seniors laid the groundwork for Clayton County to be what it is, and we are so thankful for them,” Turner said. “We always owe them our best, and it looks like this is going to be one of our best.”
OneStreet Residential Senior Managing Partner David Dixon called Jonesboro one of the best kept secrets in metro Atlanta, adding that city officials are creating one of the “great destination cities.”
“We are grateful that you have invited us to be part of this great community,” he said. “This is going to be a great project.”
OneStreet Residential is the project’s developer.
Clark called Hearthside Jonesboro the “next great development” in Jonesboro.
“We’re celebrating what our community believes we should look like when it comes to affordability, inclusiveness and diversity,” Clark said.
For more information about Hearthside Jonesboro, visit www.hearthsidejonesboro.com/.
