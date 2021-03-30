JONESBORO — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Jonesboro City Center is moving ahead as planned rain or shine.
City Administrator Ricky Clark said the city has erected a tent on a concrete pad to shield attendees from any potential rain.
“We’re taking weather and COVID-19 precautions,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, mainly after 3 p.m.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. behind Lee Street Park at 144 Smith St.
The $12.1 million facility will serve as the new city hall and courthouse. It will also house the Municipal Court/City Council Chambers, Court Services, Probation Department, Police Department, Permitting/Licensing Department and a community room.
