022223_CND_Moratorium.jpg

The Jonesboro City Council unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on permitting certain businesses in the city.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro has instituted a six-month moratorium for five types of businesses.

The City Council approved the measure unanimously to pause allowing event centers, equipment rental and leasing, vehicle repair, self storage and tire dealer businesses

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.