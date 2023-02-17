JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro has instituted a six-month moratorium for five types of businesses.
The City Council approved the measure unanimously to pause allowing event centers, equipment rental and leasing, vehicle repair, self storage and tire dealer businesses
Community Development Director David Allen said the moratorium will allow officials to look at the city’s standards and consider how they can be improved.
He said some of the businesses mentioned have had code enforcement issues through the years.
According to the agenda summary, such businesses have the potential to proliferate in the city in the near future.
The moratorium will only affect businesses within the city limits.
