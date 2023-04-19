Jonesboro City Council approves radios for Police Department

Ricky Clark

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department will be getting 41 new portable radios thanks to a purchase approved Monday, April 10 by the Jonesboro City Council.

The council unanimously approved to buy 40 portable Motorola radios for an amount not to exceed $218,000. With the purchase, the city also will receive one free radio from Motorola.

