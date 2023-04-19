Jonesboro City Council approves radios for Police Department

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department will be getting 41 new portable radios thanks to a purchase approved Monday, April 10 by the Jonesboro City Council.
The council unanimously approved to buy 40 portable Motorola radios for an amount not to exceed $218,000. With the purchase, the city also will receive one free radio from Motorola.
It’s not been decided yet if the city will finance the radios or buy them outright.
If the radios are financed, the city will shop around to find lower interest rates. It the city buys them outright, the purchase won’t have to come before the council again.
If the radios are financed, the matter will come before the Council again to approve the financing.
“It might make more sense to purchase them outright,” City Manager Ricky Clark said.
In other action last Monday night:
— Voted 5-1 against adding a new part-time citizen engagement specialist at around $30,000 per year.
Don Dixon, Bobby Lester, Tracey Messick, Billy Powell, and Ed Wise voted against adding the position, while Alfred Dixon voted for adding the position.
— Unanimously approved a zoning appeal for duplexes by Dawn Massenburg/Community Home Ventures, owner, and Canon Manley, applicant, for lots 3 and 4 on New Dawn Court.
— Tabled a conditional use permit for a tattoo studio by Charlotte M. Moon (property owner) and Whitney Singleton (applicant) at 279 N. Main St.
— Unanimously approved a double-time policy for the Public Works Department.
— Unanimously approved declaring surplus of one Police Department body armor vest.
— Unanimously approved a fee waiver request from the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce to host its annual “Women in Business Luncheon” May 12 in the Jonesboro City Center Community Room.
— Unanimously approved a resolution for Georgia Cities Week from April 22 to 29.
— Unanimously approved insurance recommendations related to cyber insurance, national liability, and worker’s compensation, and also adjusted the renewal date.
— Unanimously approved to give $500 to the Jonesboro High School Mock Trial Team as they travel to the national championship in Little Rock, Ark.
— Unanimously approved a parking lot agreement between the city and AT&T for 25 parking spaces at 130, 134, and 138 W. Mill St. on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
