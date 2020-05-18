JONESBORO — A new senior retirement community could be coming to Jonesboro.
The Jonesboro City Council approved a conditional use permit for OneStreet Residential LLC developers to build an apartment and duplex community for seniors ages 62 and older.
The gated community will be built on 6.7 acres that runs behind properties on Main Street with an entrance on North Avenue. It will feature a three-story building with 57 units and 30 duplex cottages. Additionally, the facility will include amenities such as walking trails, community gardens, interior fitness center, craft room and gathering areas.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said the senior community will offer options to residents who already live in the city and county and to those looking to relocate.
“We’re an all-inclusive community and our seniors are part of that,” he said. “By developing such a community, it will give seniors a place to call home and live with like-minded individuals.”
The housing community will offer seniors one- to two-bedroom apartments and one- to two-bedroom cottages. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment/cottage will range from $625-$1,000 and two-bedroom from $740-$1,350.
“This is a plan for the city’s future and for our residents,” Clark said.
The next step for OneStreet Residential is to obtain funding. Clark said they’re hoping to know the funding status by the end of the year.
If funded, the project is expected to be completed in two years.
According to their website, OneStreet Residential has developed several HearthSide and MainStreet residential communities in the metro Atlanta and southeast since 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.