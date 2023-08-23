Jonesboro City Council approves townhome development

JONESBORO — During its Monday, Aug. 14 regular meeting, the Jonesboro City Council approved a 90-townhome development at 217 S. Main St.

The Council voted 4-3 to approve both a variance application and a conditional use permit application for the development. Council members Billy Powell, Alfred Dixon and Don Dixon voted to approve while Bobby Lester, Tracey Messick, and Ed Wise voted against. Mayor Donya Sartor cast the deciding vote.

