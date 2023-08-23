Jonesboro City Council approves townhome development

JONESBORO — During its Monday, Aug. 14 regular meeting, the Jonesboro City Council approved a 90-townhome development at 217 S. Main St.
The Council voted 4-3 to approve both a variance application and a conditional use permit application for the development. Council members Billy Powell, Alfred Dixon and Don Dixon voted to approve while Bobby Lester, Tracey Messick, and Ed Wise voted against. Mayor Donya Sartor cast the deciding vote.
In a July 10 meeting, the City Council tabled the proposal as there were concerns about traffic and noise as the development is close to railroad tracks.
In other action during the Aug. 14 meeting:
— Approved the hiring of city attorney Fincher Denmark to move forward with city charter revisions, not to exceed $10,000.
— Approved a conditional use permit for a daycare at 177 College St.
— Denied a conditional use permit for a daycare at 255 Main St.
— Approved a fee waiver for rental of Lee Street Park by Alfred Dixon for a Garden of Hip Hop Festival Nov. 4. The Council also discussed how future fee waivers are to be handled.
— Approved the creation of a Creative Placemaking Advisory Board that will be part of the Beautification Committee.
— Approved updates and revisions in the ordinance code concerning zonings.
— Approved appointment of Laura Dupuis to Historic Preservation Commission Board.
— Approved Caribbean Nights Festival road closure and fee waiver for Oct. 7 and 8.
