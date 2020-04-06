JONESBORO—The Jonesboro City Council has cancelled its work session that had been scheduled for Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
"We reserved the meeting for today to address any further amendments needed to the (city) emergency ordinance that was issued," explained City Manager Ricky Clark. "After reviewing the order that was released by the governor, there was no need for us to amend ours as his repealed it."
The council's next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 13 at 6 p.m. No agenda for that meeting had been posted on the city's website as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.