Jonesboro City Council holds public hearings on zoning changes, Tara Package Monday

JONESBORO—The Jonesboro City Council will hold public hearings at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 on changes to permissible conditional uses, as well as on Tara Package's application to open a liquor store on Tara Boulevard.
The meeting takes place on the second floor of the police station at 170 S. Main St.
Read the agenda with supporting documentation: http://jonesboroga.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=1268&Inline=True
