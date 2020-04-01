Jonesboro City Council holds special called meeting on "shelter in place" Wednesday, April 1 at 6 p.m.

JONESBORO—The Jonesboro City Council will consider an amendment to the existing Emergency Declaration adding a "shelter in place" order for residents inside the city limits on Wednesday, April 1.
The move comes after Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner imposed a shelter in place order for unincorporated Clayton County, which includes the unincorporated parts of Jonesboro and other areas that lie outside local cities' official boundaries.
Forest Park and Riverdale have imposed similar mandates after some people did not follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations against behaviors that could spread COVID-19. These include standing within 6 feet of other people and gathering in stores, parks and bars.
How to Attend the Virtual Meeting
On the web, go to https://us04web.zoom.us/i/2148237355. The meeting ID is 214 823 7355.
You can dial in by calling either (929) 205-6099 or (312) 626-6799. Enter the meeting ID 214-823-7355, followed by the # sign, at the prompt.
To join with one tap by mobile phone, copy and paste the following (scroll down):
+19292056099,,2148237355#
or
+13126266799,,2148237355#
or dial by your location:
+1-253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 214-823-7355
