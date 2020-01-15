Jonesboro City Council regular meeting schedule for 2020

JONESBORO — Here is the Jonesboro City Council’s schedule of regular meetings for 2020.
The council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and second Monday of each month. The first Monday is a work session. The second Monday is a regular meeting where items are voted upon.
All meetings take place in the courtroom on the second floor of the Jonesboro Police Department unless otherwise noted.
The City Council will hold its Strategic Planning retreat on Feb. 27-28, starting at 8:30 a.m. both days, at a location to be determined.
Other meetings include:
♦ Jan. 13;
♦ Feb. 3, 10;
♦ March 2, 9;
♦ April 6, 13;
♦ May 4, 11;
♦ June 1, 8;
♦ July 6, 13;
♦ Aug. 3, 10;
♦ Sept. 14 (combined work session and regular meeting);
♦ Oct. 5, 12;
♦ Nov. 2, 9; and
♦ Dec. 7, 14.
