Jonesboro City Council seeking help with city manager process

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council unanimously approved for the city attorney’s office to seek a consultant to help the city with charter amendments regarding the city manager’s office.
The cost to hire a consultant is not to exceed $10,000.
Jonesboro is currently seeking to replace former city manager Ricky Clark Jr., who announced his resignation at an April 17 council meeting. Clark was named Forest Park city manager May 3.
On May 8, the council approved David Allen as interim city manager until Dec. 31, 2023 or until a permanent city manager is hired.
No advertisements have been posted for the permanent position.
According to the city, the job description needs to be changed now that the city has city clerk, finance director, and economic development director positions separate from the city manager position.
The council also discussed at a May 21 retreat that the council needs to change the charter and decide on the following — whether the city government will be weak mayor vs. strong mayor, whether the mayor will be a chief executive officer or a more ceremonial position, and city manager vs. city administrator position.
Any charter amendments have go to the Georgia General Assembly for approval.
“These decisions will affect how the position is advertised and the upcoming budget,” the June 12 agenda packet read. “It will be critical to finalize these decisions by September at the latest, when the budget process starts fully again.”
According to Interim City Manager David Allen, there is some confusion about the city manager’s duties and mayoral duties.
One example, he said in the June 12 meeting, is that the mayor is the chief executive officer while the city manager is the chief administrative officer.
“What does that mean?” he said, adding that those duties need to be clarified and more clearly defined.
Council member Tracey Messick suggested getting a consultant to come in and help guide the council through the process.
