Jonesboro City Council tables 90-unit townhome development

JONESBORO — In its Monday, July 10 meeting, the Jonesboro City Council tabled a proposal for a 90-unit townhome development at 217 S. Main St.
In the meeting, there were two items concerning the development — a variance application and a conditional use permit application. The Council tabled both.
In a public hearing during Monday’s meeting, three residents spoke out against the development. The main concern was how the development will affect traffic on South Main Street.
Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick also had concerns about noise as the development is close to railroad tracks.
In other action during the meeting:
— The council unanimously approved WiFi updates and security cameras for Lee Street Park. The cost is more than $174,000 and will be paid for from ARPA money.
— The council approved an agreement to request prices from LDM Automotive and to enter into a one-year agreement.
Various departments in the city currently different shops for repairs and routine maintenance. For example, the Jonesboro Police Department uses four different auto shops.
Mayor Donya Sartor said she didn't support using one shop without vetting them and the process for selecting a shop should be competitive, fair, and inclusive.
Messick said the city had used LDM for a long time without complaints.
Later in the discussion, Messick said Sartor had a personal vendetta against LDM and Sartor responded that she did not.
— The council unanimously approved a $57,105 contract with Jubilee Décor, of Andalusia, Ala., for Christmas decorations.
— The council unanimously approved a text amendment in its ordinance code concerning the Jonesboro Youth Council. The City Council also approved $1,800 as a start-up for the Youth Council.
— The council unanimously approved updates to its ordinance code in regard to the Georgia Zoning Procedures Act.
— The council unanimously approved the creation of annual fees for certain vacant buildings exceeding a specified period of vacancy.
— The council unanimously approved a proposal to invest "idle" funds in CDs with Bank of Ozark, Truist, or GA Fund 1.
— The council unanimously denied adding a class of employees to be covered by general fund resources.
— The council unanimously approved spending limits in its procurement and purchasing protocol.
— The council unanimously approved amendments to its personnel policy concerning unused leave.
— The council approved fee waivers for various events including a Jonesboro Middle School event, a Clayton County Public Schools event, a homebuyers' seminar, and a Family Matters event.
— The council unanimously approved to support the Jonesboro boys basketball team as it is holding a golf tournament on July 22 to help pay for two tournament trips — one to the Bahamas in November and one to Kingsport, Tenn., in December.
— The council unanimously approved a contract until the end of the year with Earthworxx for landscape maintenance.
